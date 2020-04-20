Cool & sunny today, rainy & windy tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Monday will be a little on the cool side, but at least there will be plenty of sun.
Temperatures were mostly in the 20s early and skies were clear. The clear skies stay with us all day. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s.
It will be rainy and windy Tuesday, with gusts to around 40 miles per hour. Thunderstorms are possible.
There’s a lake shore flood watch for Jefferson and Oswego counties from noon on Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 40s.
There’s a very small chance of snow early Wednesday morning, but much of the day will be partly sunny with highs around 40.
It will be partly sunny and in the upper 40s on Thursday.
Snow will change to rain on Friday, there’s a small chance of mixed precipitation on Saturday, and Sunday will be partly sunny.
Highs on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be in the low 50s.
