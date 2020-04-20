COVID-19 affects north country census response

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - COVID-19 is making it challenging for some to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census. It's a problem that can be found in the north country.
The 2020 U.S. Census has been live since March. But as of last week only 43 percent of New Yorkers had responded and In Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties, the rate didn't crack 40 percent.
Staff at St. Lawrence County's planning department say it's partly due to COVID-19 keeping college students away.
“All our college students went home. We have over 10,000 college students in St. Lawrence County,” said John Tenbusch, St. Lawrence County Planning Department.
U.S. Census Bureau New York Region Director Jeff Behler says students still need to be counted based on their college.
"Which is at that either on-campus location, or that apartment, or home that they rented off campus," he said.
One way people can respond to the census is to go online to 2020Census.gov and fill it out there. But, if you can’t, or don’t want to use the internet to respond to the Census, Behler says there are a couple other options too.
"They could call it in over the phone at a toll free number. Or, they can wait for that paper questionnaire to show up," he said.
COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings could cut off census information to people without internet in Jefferson County.
“Libraries have internet access and the libraries have computers that they allow the local residents to utilize. So, it was going to be advertised that you can come in here to actually fill out the census,” said Michael Bourcy, Jefferson County Planning Director.
Lewis County Manger Ryan Piche says the Census helps in a variety of ways.
"It's important for kids, it's important for businesses, and it's important for our democracy," he said.
