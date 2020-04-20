COVID-19 Monday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County increased 20 percent between Friday and Monday.
The county reported another 10 cases have been confirmed for a total of 128 cases in the county. On Friday, the count was 106 cases.
Jefferson County reported no new cases of COVID-19 Monday, meaning the number of people who have tested positive for the virus remains at 55.
Lewis County’s cases remain at 11.
Although “still horrifically high,” Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a daily death rate that dropped below 500 for the first time in several weeks.
He said 478 people died on Sunday, down from 507 on Saturday. The daily death toll reached 799 almost two weeks ago.
The governor also plans to announce guidelines for upstate hospitals to begin conducting elective surgeries again.
North country hospitals have had to lay off hundreds of employees due to financial losses from having no elective surgeries. The economic ripple effect is expected to be felt throughout the region.
There was good news to report from Carthage Area Hospital. Employees, who were placed on unpaid leave, are back on the job after the hospital received federal stimulus money on Monday.
Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center has rolled out rapid testing for COVID-19.
The coronavirus is making it challenging for some in the north country to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census.
Ogdensburg’s mayor wants to cut police overtime and combine 2 departments as the city grapples with the economic fallout of COVID-19.
More than a dozen Fort Drum soldiers are part of the ongoing response effort against the coronavirus. They’re now based in New Jersey.
Lewis County is asking for donations of homemade masks in hopes it can give them to residents.
Despite layoffs, Watertown’s chamber of commerce is still offering assistance.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.