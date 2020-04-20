Cuomo to announce policy Tuesday to reopen hospitals to elective surgeries

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he plans to announce guidelines for upstate hospitals to begin conducting elective surgeries again.
The governor said at his daily briefing on Monday that he plans to “announce tomorrow a policy that we believe provides for that.”
North country hospitals have had to lay off hundreds of employees because they are prohibited from performing elective surgeries, which they rely on for their bottom lines.
The governor ordered hospitals across the state to stop elective surgeries as a way to free up capacity for COVID-19 patients.
Relatively few confirmed cases have been hospitalized in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties, so many local officials have asked the governor to lift the restriction for local hospitals.
“We have been looking at that,” he said.
The governor said officials are looking at a formula that compares the coronavirus infection rate of a region with the vacancy rates in that region’s hospitals, while taking into consideration when the infection rate might peak there.
The governor said it’s a delicate balance. “You let them go do elective surgery, they fill up the beds with elective surgery,” he said, “then what happens if you have a need for the beds because of the coronavirus?"
Although “still horrifically high,” the governor announced a death rate that dropped below 500 for the first time in several weeks.
He said 478 people died on Sunday, down from 507 on Saturday.
The daily death toll reached 799 almost two weeks ago.
