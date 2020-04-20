ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - David T Bundy ,84, of Adams NY passed away unexpectedly on 4/18/20 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse NY after being stricken at home earlier in the day.
David was born on 10/16/35 at the House of Good Samaritan to Adelbert D & Myra Thomas Bundy. David was an only child.
David attended and graduated from Adams Central School, Adams NY. He enlisted in the US Air Force out of high school and finished his military career at Sampson Air Force Base, Waco TX as a Drill Instructor.
After his military service, David went on to receive his Bachelors in Education from SUNY Oswego and his Master’s from Syracuse University.
David was the Methodist Minister at Fineview/Wellesley Island United Methodist Church Wellesley
Island , NY for several years. David started his teaching career at Meade Street Elementary at Watertown Central school. And went on to teach 4th and then later 6th grade at Belleville Henderson Central school where he retired in 1996 after 37 years. Dave ‘s Joy in life was teaching.
David was a lifetime member of The Lions Club and the Belleville Masonic Temple.
David married Kathleen A Baker on November 24, 1971 at Saint John’s in Susquehanna, PA. Kathleen passed away March 23, 2008.
David is survived by his daughters Mary Ellen (Robert) Helsel of Herminie PA, and Maureen Sullivan (Christopher Claflin) Adams, NY , his grandchildren Margaret, Rebeccah and Zachary and his great grandson’s Gabriel Thomas and Mason Elwood. He is also survived by his lifelong best friends George T & Patricia A Hallett & family, Adams Center, NY and his brother in law Eugene P Baker and family of Hornell, NY
Per his specific wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral. A celebration of life for friends & family will be held later this summer in Belleville, NY. Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville NY
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, those memorial contributions are made in his name to UAB Endowment Fund, c/o Marisa Riordan, PO Box 129, Belleville NY 13611. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.