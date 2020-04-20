David T Bundy, 84, of Adams

David is survived by his daughters Mary Ellen (Robert) Helsel of Herminie PA, and Maureen Sullivan (Christopher Claflin) Adams, NY , his grandchildren Margaret, Rebeccah and Zachary and his great grandson’s Gabriel Thomas and Mason Elwood. He is also survived by his lifelong best friends George T & Patricia A Hallett & family, Adams Center, NY and his brother in law Eugene P Baker and family of Hornell, NY