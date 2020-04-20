Despite layoffs, Watertown’s chamber of commerce still offers assistance

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Last week, the Greater Watertown – North Country Chamber of Commerce announced the temporary layoffs of 3 full-time employees.
Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Kylie Peck appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the financial strain placed on the organization due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch her interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.
Peck said she’s now only working 2 days a week, but businesses can still reach out to the chamber by sending an email to kpeck@watertownny.com, calling 315-788-4400 or visiting watertownny.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.