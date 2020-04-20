Fort Drum soldiers answers call for COVID-19 response in New Jersey

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (WWNY) - More than a dozen Fort Drum soldiers are part of the ongoing response effort against the coronavirus. They’re now based in New Jersey.
Sixteen soldiers assigned to the 510th Human Resources Company departed from Fort Drum on April 8 for Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.
That's where they will then deploy other soldiers to areas in the country to help the fight against COVID-19.
Army officials say the goal is to assist in the hotspot areas and the mission is to help prevent the spread of the virus.
"They come in to get their temperature taken and any negative results in that test, they won't be able to come in to even help with the fight. So, we're making sure we're employing social distancing, wearing masks and trying to keep everyone as safe as possible," said 2nd Lieutenant Andrew Martin, 510 Human Resources Company.
Officials say they’re unsure how long the deployment will last.
