Fred Gleason, of Calcium

CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fred Gleason, beloved husband for almost 24 years of Joan (Horning/Colligan) Gleason, passed away recently in his home surrounded by his loving happy goofy family. Fred was an Elder of Theresa Presbyterian Church and served God in every way possible. He graduated from Indian River Central High School and attended SUNY Canton. He worked for Jefferson Rehabilitation Center for a short time and retired after 30 years of service from UPS. He was adored by everyone he served on his routes. Fred and his wife were happiest boating on the St. Lawrence River. Their favorite place to travel to was Perkins Cove, Maine, where they walked along the Marginal Way. He was known as the main Chef in the family and was always in charge of the barbeque grill and pool parties. Fred and his wife were blessed with wonderful neighbors including a greenhouse business who supplied them with all the flowers and vegetables they needed. Fred was so strong during his battle with pancreatic cancer for well over the past year; he even put in a raised garden bed which will be tended to by his family for years to come. He supported Syracuse Football and Basketball and instilled the love for both in his children and grandchildren. He had the best caregivers and doctors throughout his illness. Integrative Medicine of CNY in Chittenango, NY was a significant contributor to his cancer treatment plan.