Jan M. Arquiett-Kipp, 60, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jan M. Arquiett-Kipp, 60, of 87 Beach Street, passed away suddenly on Sunday morning, April 19, 2020 at her home of unknown causes.
Jane was born June 21, 1959, in Malone the daughter of the late Glenford E. and Jean V. (Dillabough) Arquiett. She attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Massena High School. On October 7, 1978, she married Harold W. “Junior” Kipp at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Massena, with Rev. Leo A. Wiley, officiating. He predeceased her on July 17, 2015.
Jane was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church with very strong beliefs and morals. She devoted her life caring for others and her family. She enjoyed shopping, arts and crafts, and spending time with her family and friends. Jan loved her children and grandchildren as they were the focus of her life and was known and loved as “mema” by them.
Jan is survived by her daughter, Crystal Kipp of Potsdam; her son, Bryon and Angela Kipp of Norwood; her grandchildren, Brian Gates and Breyonna Kipp; two sisters including her twin, Jane (John) Sharp of Guilford, New Hampshire and Sharon (Robert) Griffin of Brasher; her brother, Glen Arquiett of Colton; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current restrictions of COVID-19, a private service for immediate family will be at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Private burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Brasher.
Jan recently survived a courageous battle with larynx cancer and memorial contributions can be made in her name to a cancer society of one’s choice.
Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences, along with watch a livestream of her funeral service at www.donaldsonfh.com. A virtual guest registry is available to be signed at: Registry for Jan Kipp
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.