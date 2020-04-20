Lewis County seeking homemade masks to give to residents

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County is asking for donations of homemade masks in hopes it can give them to residents.
The Departments of Public Health, Office for the Aging, and Social Services are accepting the donations.
Mask patterns are available on the county website, under “How to Make a Mask.”
Masks can be dropped-off at the Human Services Building at 5274 Outer Stowe Street in Lowville from 8:30 A.M. – 4:30 P.M. Monday through Friday. You're asked to come to the front door, wait for security and provide your name and address with the donation.
The county released the following distribution schedule, pending the availability of donated masks:
- Tuesday, 4/21 at TOPS in Lowville, 7:00 A.M. – 8:30 A.M.
- Wednesday, 4/22 at Walmart in Lowville, 7:00 A.M. – 8:30 A.M.
- Thursday, 4/23 at TOPS in Lowville, 7:00 A.M. – 8:30 A.M.
All New Yorkers are required to wear a cloth face-covering or a mask when in a public place when unable to practice social distancing.
The county said it’s seeking donations to give out masks in an effort to comply with state law and to keep the community safe.
