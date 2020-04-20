Man allegedly uses stolen car to steal a car

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A homeless man allegedly under the influence of drugs is accused of driving a stolen car to someone’s home and then taking that homeowner’s vehicle.
Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 32 year old Nicholas Chambers allegedly drove a stolen 1998 Ford Taurus into a driveway on East Road in Lowville early Saturday morning, got out of the vehicle, and then drove away in the homeowner’s 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Lowville village police caught up with Chambers on the Number Four Road and were able to stop him on State Route 12 near Walmart.
Deputies say they determined the Taurus had been stolen earlier from a Lowville business.
Chambers was charged with third-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, driving while intoxicated by drugs, and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
