Mandy Hirschman, 41, of Felts Mills

FELTS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mandy Hirschman, 41, of 30942 County Rt. 143, Felts Mills, passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
She was born on January 12, 1979 in Germany, the daughter of Steffan and Evelyn Hubner. She grew up in Dresden, Germany.
She and Travis met in Germany in 2003, where he was stationed while serving in the US Army. They married on April 1, 2005. He was then stationed at Fort Drum and upon his honorable discharge they settled in Felts Mills where she was a homemaker.
Among her survivors are her husband, Travis Hirschman and their three children, Jennifer, Justin, and Elena Hirschman, all of Felts Mills, her parents, Steffan and Evelyn Hubner, Germany, and a brother and sister in law, Marcel and Claudia Hubner.
Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River. There will be no services.
Donations may be made to the children in care of Travis Hirschman 30942 County RT. 143, Felts Mills, NY 13638.
Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.