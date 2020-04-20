No new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reported no new cases of COVID-19 Monday, meaning the number of people with the illness remains at 55.
Three people remain hospitalized because of the coronavirus.
The number of negative tests has increased by 25 to a total of 1,156.
The county has to date tested 1,211 people for the coronavirus.
The number of mandatory quarantine cases stands at 60.
Precautionary quarantines dropped by 13, bringing the total 4.
There are 16 people in mandatory isolation.
