Norean E. Bommelje, 88, of Henderson

HENDERSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Norean E. Bommelje, 88, of Lasher Road, formerly of Rochester, passed away on Sunday evening, April 19, 2020 at the home of her son where she had been living for several years.
Norean was born on July 26, 1931 in Rochester, New York, daughter of the late Thomas and Selena (Bell) Hopkins. She graduated from John Marshall High School in Rochester, and went on to work as an Administrative Secretery for Rochester Products, now known as Delco.
She married William Bommelje Jr. Together the couple had two children, William E. Bommelje of Henderson and Tom W. Bommelje and his companion Brian of Rochester.
Her husband William passed away on May 16, 2018.
In addition to her sons, she is survived by three beloved dogs, Buddy, Winnie and Shakes.
Norean could talk to anyone and make them feel comfortable. She was quite a talented artist, drawing and painting special touches on many parts of their family home. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and sewing and was a terrific cook. No one was ever known to leave her home hungry. She was a truly special lady.
No public services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
