Ogdensburg’s mayor wants to cut police OT, merge departments

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s mayor wants to cut police overtime and combine 2 departments as the city grapples with the economic fallout of COVID-19.
Mike Skelly said the city needs “forward thinking” when it comes to spending taxpayer money.
He wants to merge the city's Parks and Recreation Department with the Department of Public Works.
Skelly said because most recreation department functions have already been halted, including closing the municipal pool this summer, the department’s biggest workload will be grass mowing.
He said that work can be overseen by the DPW by using temporary workers.
“I think by folding the recreation department into the DPW, we can save money by having a smaller staff and management reduction,” said Skelly.
The mayor is also calling for major reductions in overtime pay within the city police department.
He said the department has 29 officers and 4 dispatchers and routinely racks up hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime costs each year.
“I’d like to see at least a 40 percent reduction in overtime costs in the police department,” Skelly said. “The police chief will be giving us a report on why we spend so much on overtime. Spending $300,000 or more every year on overtime, when you have a 29-officer department, needs to be fixed.”
He calculated the police department's budget has grown by more than $700,000 since 2016, most of that associated with pay and benefits.
“It is up to the council to rein in spending where we can,” Skelly said. “This year we are going to have small businesses going out of business and people who will have trouble paying their taxes. The government has got to set the example now by controlling our own spending. And overtime is something I think we can do a much better job with.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.