Roger “Gerry” Gerard Conant, 67, of Hermon

HERMON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Roger “Gerry” Gerard Conant, 67, of Lafaver Road, Hermon, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 in route to the hospital after being stricken at his home.
Memorial services are being planned for a date to be announced. Arrangements are with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton.
Memorial donations are suggested to Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park Street, Canton, NY 13617.
Gerry was born May 9, 1952 in Potsdam, NY, a son of the late Clarence G. and Kathleen (McCarthy-Mead) Conant, he graduated Hugh C. Williams High School, Canton in 1970 and attended Canton ATC for a year.
On December 20, 1975, he married Karen Yvonne Williams in Rensselaer Falls with Betty Masters as celebrant.
Gerry started employment with GW White and Sons in Watertown (1971-1981). He then was employed at North Counties Co. in Philadelphia, NY (1981-1992) and with Triple A Building Supply from 1992 until his retirement in 2017.
Surviving are his wife Karen of Hermon; one son, Andrew (Melinda) Conant of Canton; three daughters, Amie (Michael) Buffham of Potsdam, Amanda (William Harper) Conant of Canton and Anne (Jason Belile) Conant of Massena; a sister, Judy Blanchard of SC; six grandchildren, Malachi Conant, Zoey Pitts, Brandon and Breanna Buffham and John and Nathaniel Gidney.
In addition to his parents, Gerry was predeceased by six siblings, Mary Eliene Hanson (2005), Raymond “Joe” Meade (2019), Clearance Joe Conant (2009), Patrick Conant (2015), Margaret “Peggy” Conant (2003) and Robert Murray Conant (1951).
Gerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting, going to work related shows, getting together with friends, and going to fishing and hunting camp. He was in a “band” in his younger years and had continued to enjoy listening to classic rock music. He was also fond of watching Western Shows and movies. He always showed enthusiasm while sharing the knowledge he had experienced through the years with his children and grandchildren. One of his long-time dreams was to own a new truck, so in January 2020 he finally bought one. Roger was very proud of his new truck and would go for drives in it to show his friends.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.