Roger “Gerry” Gerard Conant, 67, of Hermon

Gerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting, going to work related shows, getting together with friends, and going to fishing and hunting camp. He was in a “band” in his younger years and had continued to enjoy listening to classic rock music. He was also fond of watching Western Shows and movies. He always showed enthusiasm while sharing the knowledge he had experienced through the years with his children and grandchildren. One of his long-time dreams was to own a new truck, so in January 2020 he finally bought one. Roger was very proud of his new truck and would go for drives in it to show his friends.