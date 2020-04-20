Timothy David Pridell, 55, formerly of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Timothy David Pridell, 55, formerly of East Road, Lowville, passed away Sunday morning, April 19, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital after a brief stay due to viral pneumonia and liver complications.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Swinburne Cemetery, Deer River. Memorial contributions may be made to Lewis County General Hospital Fund for Hope, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367.
He is survived by two sons; Timothy D. Pridell Jr. and his four children, Hailey, Devon, Kade, and Kenzie, of Fairfax, Missouri; and Timothy S. Pridell of Fargo, ND ; his siblings, Fred L. Pridell Jr. of Watertown and his children Dustin Pridell and Heidi Rivera (Justin), Ronald K. and Connie Pridell of Lowville and their children, Tyler of ElPaso, TX, Rachel of Jordan, NY and Shawn of Lowville, NY, Dennis and Valerie Pridell of Lowville and their two sons, Chandler and Noah; Tracy Beaman and her companion Mark of Frankfort; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by a very special friend Laurie Carr of Queensbury. He is predeceased by his parents.
Tim was born on September 9, 1964 in Carthage, NY, a son of the late Fred L. and Diane E. David Pridell. He attended Lowville Academy and worked for various businesses throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed carving wooden canes, traveling with his friend Laurie, and spending time with his family and friends. Tim would often entertain those in his company with his storytelling and his comical sense of humor.
