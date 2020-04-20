Troopers say man fired rifle too close to nearby homes

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Edwards man is accused firing an assault-style rifle from the rear deck of his Talcville Road home, which state police say is too close to neighbors.
Troopers say 35 year old Dylan Detlor allegedly fired the rifle Friday afternoon within 500 feet of another home.
Police say the rifle had illegal features, although they didn’t say what they were.
Detlor was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and illegal discharge of a firearm.
He was arraigned in Gouverneur town court and released on his own recognizance,
