Watertown’s hospital rolls out rapid COVID-19 testing

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center has rolled out rapid testing for COVID-19.
In a matter of weeks, SMC has acquired 200 of the tests, which are done on-site and processed within an hour.
“I’ve been here for 42 years. This is the first time I’ve seen a test developed in actual weeks,” said Kathy Halaburka, SMC laboratory supervisor.
When the rapid tests start rolling in, she's part of the process.
Rapid testing started last Thursday. Samaritan officials say patients get their results the same day the test goes through.
But, who gets the rapid test? Samaritan Laboratory Services Director Tony Marra says there's a list.
"They would be healthcare workers, long-term care residents, for example, and inpatients certainly, and some folks that present to the E.D. who may have COVID," he said.
Those who show coronavirus symptoms are reminded to call Samaritan's resource line at 315-755-3100.
Anyone who doesn't qualify for the rapid testing can still get a test, which will be sent away for results.
"What will happen is we will test that really small, limited group here. The other ones will be sent to our reference lab, with a day turn-around time. So, we'll get those results the next day," said Halaburka
While the rapid testing is limited, Samaritan has been allocated 300 more tests. Hospital officials say they should be coming in soon.
