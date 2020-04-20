Windy with showers on Tuesday.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -A cold front will move through the area on Tuesday, increasing the winds and the risk of showers. Expect increasing clouds tonight with lows in the low 30′s.
Tuesday will be cloudy with morning showers. Winds will gust to 35 mph from the west, increasing the risk of lake shore flooding. Some wet snow may mix in on the Tug Hill and the Adirondacks. Early highs will be in the 40′s, with temperatures falling into the 30′s during the afternoon.
Wednesday will be partly sunny and breezy, with highs near 40.
