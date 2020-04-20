Woman faces criminal contempt, menacing & weapon charges

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Massena woman allegedly threatened someone with a knife during a domestic dispute over the weekend.
State police say they charged 22 year old Adriannah Sirles with menacing following the alleged incident Sunday evening on Bucktown Road in Massena.
Troopers say it happened in front of a 2 year old and an 11 month old.
Sirles was charged with first degree criminal contempt, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.
She as arraigned in Massena town court and released on her own recognizance.
