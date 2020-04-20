Your Turn: feedback on face mask mandate, protest & front yard food pantry

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered all New Yorkers to wear a mask or other covering over their nose and mouth while in public. Most of your feedback this week is about that:
I won't wear one...Makes me feel like I'm being suffocated!
Chrissy Holford
Stop complaining and just wear one or the north country will look like downstate.
Christina Lee
A mask IS NOT going to save you! If anything, it’s worse because you have to touch your face to adjust it all the time.
LuAnne Beutel
If it protects me or someone else, I'm doing it.
Rombough Kathydudley
Protesters drove through downtown Watertown Saturday to oppose Governor Cuomo’s continued shutdown of most business in New York:
Outstanding. More power to them!
Ben Gardiner
Protest all you want, but just remember you or your loved one may be a numerical statistic tomorrow.
Tammey Barney
A Watertown family decided to turn their front yard into a food pantry. People came by and took what they needed:
A "random act of kindness" such as this renews your faith in the good of some people.
Scott Filippi
I stopped and got my mom some chicken soup. Thank you so much.
Melinda Scanlon Smsrt
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.