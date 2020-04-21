Career-Tech All-Star: Kayley Walsh

April 21, 2020 at 7:58 AM EDT - Updated April 21 at 7:58 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kayley Walsh has her sights set on working with animals.

The South Lewis student is studying veterinary practices at Jeff-Lewis BOCES.

She’s the 7 News Career-Tech All-Star for April 21, 2020.

She plans to study to become a veterinary technician at SUNY Delhi in the fall.

“I want to work with animals just to help them,” she said, “not a lot of people have that much interest in caring for animals.”

