Career-Tech All-Star: Kayley Walsh

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kayley Walsh has her sights set on working with animals.
The South Lewis student is studying veterinary practices at Jeff-Lewis BOCES.
She’s the 7 News Career-Tech All-Star for April 21, 2020.
She plans to study to become a veterinary technician at SUNY Delhi in the fall.
“I want to work with animals just to help them,” she said, “not a lot of people have that much interest in caring for animals.”
Watch the video to learn more about her.
