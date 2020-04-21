COVID-19 Tuesday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s the first time this has happened in a while - St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. To date, 149 people in the tri-county region have tested positive for the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County has far more COVID-19 cases than nearby counties. We looked at why that is and where are those numbers are going.
During his daily briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans to take a regional approach to reopening the state’s economy.
He also announced many upstate hospitals will soon be allowed to resume performing elective surgeries. Local hospital officials were pleased to hear the news, since they’ve had to furlough hundreds of employees due to the loss of revenue from halting elective surgeries.
In response to changing patient volumes and recent staff furloughs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Samaritan Health announced temporary changes to its outpatient clinics and services.
As expected, the unemployment rate in the north country jumped during the month of March. However, the numbers don’t reflect the true picture of joblessness.
Cars lined up around the block at Watertown’s Community Action Planning Council building Tuesday for a giveaway of dairy products. Some were surprised to see such a high demand for food and milk.
Patrons at a Watertown grocery store were asked Tuesday to be part of a state study aimed at figuring out what percentage of the population is now immune to COVID-19.
In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Watertown Local Development Corporation has approved an emergency loan program for businesses and $6,000 in donations to food pantries in the city.
A new survey shows COVID-19 is creating a lot of anxiety among people in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
The Lowville Town Hall Theater, losing revenue fast, is trying to stay afloat by inviting people to buy a message on the theater’s marquee.
Senior staff from the Watertown Family YMCA expressed gratitude with signs and by honking horns to the Y’s emergency child care staff.
