Hospitals in areas with few coronavirus cases can resume elective surgeries, governor says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWNY) - Many upstate hospitals will be allowed to start performing elective surgeries again.
That’s what Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his daily coronavirus briefing Tuesday. He was in Buffalo for this briefing. He’s usually holds them in Albany.
Cuomo ordered hospitals across the state to halt elective surgeries as a way to free up beds for COVID-19 patients.
Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties have had few cases in comparison to other parts of the state and hospitals here have had to lay off hundreds of workers.
North country hospitals rely on elective surgeries to stay afloat financially.
“Some hospitals are laying off people, believe it or not, in the middle of this,” he said, “because they have no patients.”
Hospitals will be allowed to perform elective surgeries in areas “that do not have a COVID issue or we couldn’t need their beds in case of a surge,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo said he plans to also take a regional approach to reopening the state’s economy.
“We’re going to make reopening decisions on a regional basis, he said, based on that region’s facts and circumstances of the COVID virus.
“North Country has a totally different situation than New York City,” he said as an example.
“We operate as a state, but we also have to understand variations,” Cuomo said.
“We do want to get this economy open as soon as possible,” he said, “if a situation is radically different in one part of a state than another part of the state, take that into consideration.”
Deaths in the state are relatively unchanged, the governor reported. There were 481 deaths Monday, compared with 478 on Sunday, and 507 the day before that.
The number of new hospitalizations for COVID-19 is down, he said, which is “good news, relative to really bad news, which is what was happening up until then.”
