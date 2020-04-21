John C. “Jack” Vargo, 75, of Belfort

Jack was an Artisan, Author and Historian; he and wife Donna, owned and operated the Belfort General Store for many years, closing the store in 1997. However, they continued to operate Beaver River Trading Co. which is how they sold their artwork. In his earlier years, Jack enjoyed hiking and rock climbing, was a blacksmith and avid outdoorsman, he was a hunter, fisherman and trapper. He enjoyed and was knowledgeable about antique guns, muzzleloaders especially, and taught many how to shoot through the years.