Lewis County coronavirus cases remain steady at 11

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - An eighth person has recovered from the coronavirus in Lewis County.
Public Health officials reported Tuesday morning that the remaining three confirmed cases are in isolation.
That keeps the county’s tally at the 11 cases announced over the weekend.
As of Monday, seven people had recovered.
The number of people tested as of Monday morning was 243. On Tuesday, the number had risen to 254.
Of them, 232 tests have come back negative and results for 11 are pending.
The number of people under quarantine was 49 on Monday and 35 on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.