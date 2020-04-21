ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lloyd “Bud” R. Davis, 82, of Adams Center, died Tuesday morning April 21, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Hospital, Watertown, following a brief illness. There are no public services. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date when all his family and friends can be together.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams.
Born December 6, 1937 in Theresa, NY, he was the son of Leland and Leona (Rogers) Davis. He attended local schools. Bud worked for several years on the Beutel Farm in Adams Center. In 1957 he went to work at Taylor Concrete in Watertown, retiring in 1999.
He married Martha Prior of Adams Center on June 6, 1958. The couple lived all of their married life in Adams Center. Mrs. Davis died July 24, 2013.
He is survived by a son Lloyd R. (Janet) Davis Jr., NC; two daughters Shelley (Jeffrey) Potter, Adams Center, Kelly (Bruce) Woodruff, GA; six grandchildren Gregg (Crystal) Davis, Scott (Holly) Davis, Kraig Weaver, Danyelle Weaver, Zemery (Suzanne) Woodruff, Benjamin (Brooke) Woodruff; and seventeen great grandchildren.
He is predeceased by a grandson Bradd Davis who died in 2018.
Bud was a life member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to garage sales, NASCAR, going for rides and dining at the local eateries.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Adams Center Fire Department, PO Box 397, Adams Center, NY 13606 or the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, PO Box 126, Adams, NY 13605.
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.