Local hospitals pleased they can resume elective surgeries

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country hospitals, which have had to place hundreds of employees on unpaid leave, got some good news Tuesday when Governor Andrew Cuomo announced many upstate hospitals will be allowed to start performing elective surgeries again.
"It's very encouraging and I'm pleased that the governor has taken this approach," said Many upstate hospitals will be allowed to start performing elective surgeries again," said Gerald Cayer, Lewis County Health System CEO.
Hospital officials were still anxiously awaiting details and guidance from the state Tuesday afternoon.
Hundreds of employees have been furloughed as hospitals lose millions of dollars, in part because they aren't able to do elective procedures.
At Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center, 200 workers have been furloughed and another 200 took a pay cut for the next 3 months.
Andrew Short, the hospital’s chief operating officer says resuming elective procedures will certainly help financially, but he doesn’t believe there will be a mass return of staff.
He says the hospital will have so slowly "open the floodgates" of patients coming back in.
"We'll need to monitor and track, working with public health, working with the department of health to make sure that any of the strategies we put in place to get patients back for care are not undoing that work that we've done to flattening this curve. That is our number one priority. At the end of the day, yes, it will help from a financial perspective, but we can't be driven by those motivations today and see an unintended consequence of a lot more patients getting sick," said Short.
Cayer also says the move will financially help the hospital, where 14 percent of workers are furloughed for 8 weeks.
He says he doesn't expect the governor's announcement to have an impact on those furloughed workers in the short run.
"If the restrictions for moving forward aren't unusually onerous, then I would say our furloughs would not last 8 weeks," said Cayer.
In a news release, Cuomo said hospitals can start procedures April 28 if there are enough beds and there have been fewer than 10 new hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the county in the last 10 days.
If it changes, hospitals will have to stop the procedures.
