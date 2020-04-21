Local hospitals pleased they can resume elective surgeries

"We'll need to monitor and track, working with public health, working with the department of health to make sure that any of the strategies we put in place to get patients back for care are not undoing that work that we've done to flattening this curve. That is our number one priority. At the end of the day, yes, it will help from a financial perspective, but we can't be driven by those motivations today and see an unintended consequence of a lot more patients getting sick," said Short.