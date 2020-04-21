Lowville movie theater turns marquee into money maker

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - At the Lowville Town Hall Theater, popcorn isn't being popped, candy isn't being bought, and the big screen is blank. Losing revenue fast, the owners had to think outside the box and outside the theater.
“I was painting the floor the other day and I said, ‘What can we do to keep our place relevant because it takes foot traffic to keep a small town theater alive?’ And I said, ‘Well, we can do this marquee,’” said Patrick O’Brien, Town Hall Theater co-owner.
For $27, you can pay to have a message on the theater's marquee.
"It's another way we can keep the lights on, pay the bills, and stay relevant," said Patricia O'Brien, co-owner.
Not only that, it's also a way to connect the community from safely apart.
"They come in, stand under the marquee, we take the picture across the street, so it's all social distanced," said Patricia.
"People are celebrating those they care about and they're remembering and honoring those they miss. It works the same across the board for people who have passed away, for birthday parties people can't have," said Patrick.
The O'Briens say it's not only fun for the community, it's also fun for them to still have a way to work and put smiles on people's faces.
"I think it's very exciting. Every time we get a message they want on, it's like, oh! That's going to be fun for them. So it's good for us," said Patricia.
To see your message on the marquee, call the theater at 315-376-8194.
