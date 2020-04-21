RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary Carol Griffin, 73, of Russell left us unexpectedly to join her son John in heaven on Saturday April 18, 2020.
Mary was born December 25, 1946 and was a daughter of the late Albert and Laura Anson.
Mary was the former Justice of the Peace in Russell, an EMT with Russell Fire and Rescue and a CNA at United Helpers. Mary loved to spend time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Mary was truly a wonderful soul and touched many people’s lives.
Mary leaves behind her husband, Dennis of Russell; two sons, David and Harold Cook, three step children, Stephen, Joey and Bradley Griffin; her sisters, Alice, Goldie, Laura, and Lisa; brothers, Delbert and Albert. She is also survived by her most prized grandchildren Kelly, Krystal, Matt, Sean, and Emelia Cook, Donald, Sarah, John, Zachary, Danielle, Jaime, Joey, Cassandra and Nate Griffin, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son John Cook, her first husband, Dave Cook; brothers, Phillip and Fred, and a grandson David.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Russell Volunteer Fire Department; 5 Pestle Street; Russell, New York 13684.
In accordance with current state restriction and guidelines pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public services.
Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mary C. Griffin are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.