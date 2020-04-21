Mel’s Sports History: Bill MacPherson

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dick MacPherson had a stellar career as head coach of the Syracuse football team from 1981 to 1990.
MacPherson vacationed a great deal in the Thousand Islands and thought he’d try his hands leading an NFL team.
Before Bill Belechick and six Super Bowl titles, the New England Patriots turned to coach Mac to try and resurrect what was a struggling franchise.
In 1992, MacPherson was a guest speaker at the Alexandria Bay Rotary Club. He was coming off his first year as head coach of a Patriots team that went 6-10, not a bad first season for a team that was 1-15 the year before.
You can watch Mel’s conversation with him in the video.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.