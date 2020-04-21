No new COVID-19 cases reported in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s the first time this has happened in a while - St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties have no new cases of COVID-19 to report.
St. Lawrence County, which has seen the most cases in the tri-county region, said Tuesday it has 128 resident who tested positive. That's unchanged from the day before, when it saw 10 new cases.
The county Public Health Department reported 6 people are currently hospitalized, which is also unchanged.
Another 2 people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 74.
To date, 1,182 people in the county have been tested for COVID-19.
For the third day in a row, the number of positive tests has remained at 55 in Jefferson County.
Three people remain hospitalized because of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, 37 people have recovered from the illness.
The number of negative tests has increased by 3 to a total of 1,159.
The county has to date tested 1,214 people for the coronavirus.
The number of mandatory quarantine cases dropped from 60 to 52.
Precautionary quarantines increased to 23.
There are now 15 people in mandatory isolation.
Lewis County also reported no new cases on Tuesday.
