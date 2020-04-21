1 person injured in farm equipment accident

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A farm equipment accident in the town of Potsdam sent one person to the hospital Monday.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say Blaine Yanowiak of Canton was hauling fertilizer with a special commercial vehicle on Route 11 near the County Route 35 intersection when the accident happened.
He was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment.
Deputies said late Monday night that they did not have information on his status. Yanowiak was 48 when the accident happened. His birthday is Tuesday.
Route 11 was shut down for a time. The accident remains under investigation.
