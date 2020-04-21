Priscilla A. Delles, 69, of Evans Mills

She is survived by her daughters, Amy and Steve Dulmage of LaFargeville, Sherry and Dan Larkin of Sackets Harbor, Sandra Noto of Philadelphia, NY, Amber and Mike Beckstead of Evans Mills; her sister, Kathy (Alan) Lucidi of Watertown; her grandchildren, Brandon, Taylor, Emily, Kyle, Alison, Austin, Colin, Ethan; and her great grandchildren, Peyton, McKenna, & Jed. She is also survived by a great grandchild who is due in May.