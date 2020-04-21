Saying thank you to those who care for children of essential workers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - To say thank you to child care workers, senior staff from the Watertown Family YMCA drove up outside Watertown High School and the YMCA daycare on Washington Street.
They expressed gratitude with signs and by honking horns to the Y's emergency child care staff.
The workers have been taking care of the children of healthcare, emergency and other essential workers.
“Our workers are our family and they’re important. We think it’s always a good idea to take care of those who take care of everybody else,” said Steve Rowell, chief program officer, Watertown Family YMCA.
The staff and children waved from the sidewalk.
