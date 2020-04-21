Shoppers tested for COVID-19 antibodies at Watertown grocery store

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patrons at a Watertown grocery store were asked Tuesday to be part of a state study aimed at figuring out what percentage of the population is now immune to COVID-19.
State Department of Health officials said antibody testing took place Tuesday at the Price Chopper supermarket on Arsenal Street.
Random people were asked if they'd provide a finger stick blood sample.
The state wants a 3,000-person sample and the study will help determine who is immune to COVID-19 and could allow more people to return safely to work.
