State says its new unemployment numbers don’t reflect true effect of pandemic

ALBANY N.Y. (WWNY) - As expected, the unemployment rate in the north country jumped during the month of March. However, the numbers don’t reflect the true picture of joblessness.
During the second half of the month, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the shutdown of many businesses and prompted mass layoffs.
The state Labor Department said its reference period for the jobless survey occurred before many coronavirus-related business and school closures were implemented.
In addition, it said data collection rates were lower than normal due to COVID-19-related challenges.
"As a result, the scope of coronavirus-related unemployment from March is not fully reflected in these figures," the Labor Department said.
According to the numbers the state released Tuesday, Lewis County's unemployment rate climbed to 7.9 percent last month compared to 7.5 the year before.
Jefferson County jobless rate was 7.5 in February. That's up from 6.4 percent the previous year.
St. Lawrence County's rate was 6.6 percent, down from 6.2 percent the year before.
Hamilton County had the state’s highest unemployment rate in March - 9.6 percent.
Lewis and Jefferson counties had New York's second and third highest rates.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 3.7 percent to 4.5 percent in March 2020.
