Vintage Episodes of Y&R and The Bold and Beautiful

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, which recently celebrated 33 years on the Network, will amp up the fantasy with “Escape to Monte Carlo,” Monday-Friday (1:30-2:00 PM, ET/12:30-1:00 PM, PT). All the episodes were filmed on location in the Mediterranean paradise and star Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer), Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer), Don Diamont (Bill Spencer), Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan), John McCook (Eric Forrester), Rena Sofer (Quinn Fuller) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester). As part of the themed week, two documentary-style “making of” episodes filmed on location in Monaco will air Monday, April 27 and Tuesday, April 28. These two “Becoming Bold and Beautiful” episodes have never been seen before on CBS, and feature rare, behind-the-scenes footage of cast and crew (including executive producer Bradley Bell) as they shot throughout the enchanting mountainside country. Also, as an early kickoff to the theme week, on Friday, April 24, B&B will air the Monte Carlo-themed episode in which Forrester Creations and Spectra Fashions face off for a fashion showdown benefiting charity. “It’s incredibly fun to offer fans an opportunity to look back at such memorable moments from Y&R and B&B,” said Amy Reisenbach, Executive Vice President, Current Programs, CBS Entertainment. “Both of these shows have extraordinary legacies, and these specially curated episodes are only a small portion of what we hope to be able to present in the coming weeks.” The stars of Y&R and B&B will provide bonus content with fresh commentary at the beginning and end of many episodes. Additional “theme weeks” of both series will be announced in the near future.