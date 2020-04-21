Vintage Episodes of Y&R and The Bold and Beautiful

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
What a great way to spend isolation, with your favorite soaps—Remember When
The Young and the Restless – Katherine the Great Theme Week Starting Monday, April 27.
The Bold and the Beautiful -Escape to Monte Carlo Theme Week Starting Week of April 27 and with new behind the scenes documentary footage never seen before on the Network
CBS will take fans of the Network’s top-rated daytime dramas THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS from Sony Pictures Television, and THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL from Bell-Phillip Television, back in time with memorable themed weeks, beginning Monday, April 27 on the CBS Television Network.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, now in its 47th season (and 31st straight as the most-watched daytime drama), will feature episodes focused on beloved and iconic Genoa City matriarch Katherine Chancellor (played memorably by the late Jeanne Cooper). These “Katherine the Great” episodes, some dating back as far as 1990, will star Cooper and feature early performances from show legends Eric Braeden (Victor Newman), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman), Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott), Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore), Doug Davidson (Paul Williams), Jess Walton (Jill Abbott) and the late Kristoff St. John (Neil Winters), among others.
The series airs each weekday from 12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT.
THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, which recently celebrated 33 years on the Network, will amp up the fantasy with “Escape to Monte Carlo,” Monday-Friday (1:30-2:00 PM, ET/12:30-1:00 PM, PT). All the episodes were filmed on location in the Mediterranean paradise and star Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer), Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer), Don Diamont (Bill Spencer), Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan), John McCook (Eric Forrester), Rena Sofer (Quinn Fuller) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester). As part of the themed week, two documentary-style “making of” episodes filmed on location in Monaco will air Monday, April 27 and Tuesday, April 28. These two “Becoming Bold and Beautiful” episodes have never been seen before on CBS, and feature rare, behind-the-scenes footage of cast and crew (including executive producer Bradley Bell) as they shot throughout the enchanting mountainside country. Also, as an early kickoff to the theme week, on Friday, April 24, B&B will air the Monte Carlo-themed episode in which Forrester Creations and Spectra Fashions face off for a fashion showdown benefiting charity. “It’s incredibly fun to offer fans an opportunity to look back at such memorable moments from Y&R and B&B,” said Amy Reisenbach, Executive Vice President, Current Programs, CBS Entertainment. “Both of these shows have extraordinary legacies, and these specially curated episodes are only a small portion of what we hope to be able to present in the coming weeks.” The stars of Y&R and B&B will provide bonus content with fresh commentary at the beginning and end of many episodes. Additional “theme weeks” of both series will be announced in the near future.
Tune into WWNY CBS 7News on Monday, April 27 at 12:30 pm
Bold and the Beautiful will kick it off with Escape to Monte Carlo on Friday, April 24 at 1:30 pm EST.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.