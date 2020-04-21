Watertown city council votes to limit F.D.’s response to medical calls

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown city officials say the way Jefferson County dispatches medical calls in Watertown is different than in other parts of the county.
Oftentimes both Guilfolye Ambulance and the closest Watertown fire engine show up to a call.
“One of the concerns is that we are over-dispatching and we are not following the emergency medical dispatching guidelines, which is potentially putting the city at risk, putting our firefighters and putting pedestrians at risk,” Mayor Jeff Smith said.
Council members voted 3-2 Monday night in favor of limiting the fire department’s response to medical calls.
However, the fire department will still respond to calls for cardiac arrest and car crashes.
Fire Chief Matthew Timerman said that council members should think about the decision.
"My stance as your fire chief, I’d recommend you have personnel that are trained and equipped and appropriately placed around the city, that can provide rapid emergency life-saving measures to our community,” Timerman said. “If we were going to, frankly, sideline them in order to save some diesel fuel and wear and tear on vehicles, I don’t think I would recommend that.”
Ryan Henry-Wilkinson and Lisa Ruggiero both voted against the change because they still have questions.
“I think that the chief brought up some good concerns and I just wonder if we should put a little more work into this to make sure it’s done right and everyone is going to be agreeable to it,” Ruggiero said.
Guilfoyle will continue to respond to all medicals calls and can call the fire department for help.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.