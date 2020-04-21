Watertown firefighters call lawmakers’ vote on medical response ’bad policy’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Not so fast - that's what the union representing Watertown firefighters is saying after a big vote by the city council on how the fire department responds to medical emergencies.
President of the Watertown Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 191 Dan Daugherty says city council's vote Monday to limit the fire department's response to medical calls was rushed.
"We are asking that they rescind this resolution because we believe it is bad policy, not only because the parties involved were not part of the conversation, but also because of the public had no input due to the current situation where they are barred from coming to meetings," he said.
Usually both Guilfolye Ambulance and the closest Watertown fire engine respond to medical calls, but with Monday's vote, the fire rescue will only be dispatched to more serious calls. In some instances, the closest fire truck and additional units can still respond.
"The consideration to have the fire department reduce it's EMS response level is very concerning to me; it's not something I would recommend at all," said Watertown Fire Chief Matthew Timerman.
Fire officials say they still have questions about what calls they will be dispatched to and and are concerned that response times will be affected. Guilfoyle Ambulance can call the fire department if needed.
"There's is going to be times where Guilfoyle gets on scene with two people in an ambulance and realize they need six or more people for a full arrest or getting somebody out of a tight situation and then you're losing those valuable seconds where they then have to calls us through dispatch and get us dispatched," said Daugherty.
When asked how the change will impact Guilfoyle, workers said that they are still waiting on clarification about what kind of calls the fire department is not going on before they can comment.
Timerman says that the fire department, Guilfoyle, the city manager, and county are working on a date to sit down to figure out how to proceed.
