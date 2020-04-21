Why does St. Lawrence County have so many COVID-19 cases compared to neighbors?

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County has far more COVID-19 cases than nearby counties. Is there a reason? And where are those numbers going?
“There was an initial kind of quick rise...That's slowed down, but what we're seeing is just kind of a steady, daily increase,” said Dr. Andrew Williams, county Board of Health president.
Dr. Williams spoke to legislators Monday via video conference. He said the number of tests given may be one reason cases are higher here.
“The counts differ from day to day, but we have between 3 and 10 new cases per day,” he said.
But that wouldn't explain Jefferson County. It has less than half as many cases as St. Lawrence and does about the same amount of testing. Still, St. Lawrence doesn't have a runaway number of cases.
“They're still relatively small numbers when we look at cases in other places,” said Donald Straight, SUNY Potsdam secondary math education instructor.
Straight tracks local COVID-19 case numbers and there are indications the increase could be starting to level off.
Dr. Williams told legislators he knows it's important to everyone for the economy to reopen. But he cautioned it would be a huge mistake to do that too soon.
“I do want to say however, we have to be very, very careful when we're discussing this because opening too early could be disastrous,” he said.
Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday threw some Upstate hospitals a lifeline by allowing them to restart elective surgeries. But most other shutdowns for the economy are likely to remain in place.
