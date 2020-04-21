Wind, rain & maybe a little snow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be a mostly rainy and windy day.
A very strong low-pressure system will move in, bringing with it wind and rain that could be mixed with a little snow early on.
A lake shore flood warning for Jefferson and Oswego counties starts at noon and ends at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
Highs will be in the mid- 40s.
We could see some sun in the afternoon, but it clouds up overnight and higher elevations could see snow on the ground by morning.
The snow will end in the morning and most of Wednesday will be sunny.
Highs will be around 40.
It will be mostly sunny Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-40s on Thursday, the upper 40s on Friday, and the mid-50s on Saturday.
Showers are likely on Sunday. Highs will be around 50.
It will be in the mid-40s with a chance of rain on Monday.
