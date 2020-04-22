Chilly with sunshine later

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to feel super cold today.
Temperatures started mostly in the 20s with a couple places in the teens.
Snow was falling in some places early in the morning, but that will end and we’ll have mostly cloudy skies until about late morning or early afternoon.
We’ll have clear skies and sunshine after that with highs only in the upper 30s. We could see wind gusts to 30 miles per hour, so it could feel much colder.
Skies stay clear overnight and Thursday morning temperatures will be in the 20s.
It will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid-40s.
It will also be mostly sunny Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Friday and in the low 50s on Saturday.
Highs will be in the upper 40s on Sunday and showers are likely.
There’s a chance of rain on Monday and it will be mostly sunny on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.