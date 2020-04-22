COVID-19 Wednesday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As of Wednesday, there are 211 COVID-19 cases in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
While Jefferson and Lewis reported no new cases, St. Lawrence saw 17 additional positive coronavirus tests.
A dozen of those new cases are at a United Helpers facility in Lisbon.
Close to 240 prisoners in New York state have tested positive for COVID-19, but none of those cases are in the north country.
The Ogdensburg Police Department says it’s dealing with a “large volume” of discarded meth labs and hypodermic needles during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We talked with 2 small businesses who have seen 2 different results when the owners tried to get assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program.
The rules have changed - farmers and other agricultural businesses with less than 500 employees, will be eligible for the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York needs a “tracing army” before the state’s economy can open up.
Chances are if you’ve filled up your gas tank lately, you’ve noticed the price at the pump has continued to drop.
County fairs serve an important role in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. So, will they be happening this summer?
We met the Alexander family. The kids are students and their parents are educators in the Indian River Central School District.
