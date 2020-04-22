Francis Michael LaDuc, 96, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Francis Michael LaDuc, 96, of West Street and formerly of Harrisville, passed away on Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020 at his home. Francis was born on December 13, 1923 in Lowville, New York, son of the late Philias and Charlotte (Gazin) LaDuc. In 1943, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving in the first 10th Mountain Division during World War II. During this time he earned several medals, including a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. He was honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant in December of 1945. He earned an Associates degree from SUNY ESF Ranger School and went on to work for the Virginia State Forest Service for a time. Later, he earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. He was employed as a Professional Forester for the St. Regis Paper Co. in Deferiet, retiring after 34 ½ years as a Land Development Manager of the Northeast Region. On October 23, 1954 he married Joanne Murphy. Francis was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf. Survivors include his wife of over 65 years, Joanne; four children, Shelah LaDuc of Carthage; Margaret (Tom) Mourey of Rochester; Michael Francis LaDuc of Watertown; and Peter LaDuc of New Milford, New Jersey; four siblings, Mary Bond of Harrisville; Stephen LaDuc of Harrisville; Clyde (Jean) LaDuc of Harrisville; and Anne Safe of Angola, New York; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by four siblings, Carroll, Dennis, Frederick and Phyllis. A Funeral Mass will be said privately by the family at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage with Father Donald Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in St. Francis Solanus Catholic Cemetery in Harrisville. Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com