Frederick Remington Museum - Virtual Art Exhibit Opening

Anyone can vote for their favorite artwork from April 24 until September 12 on the website, www.fredericremington.org. One vote per person, please.Many of the works on display will be for sale. One third of the proceeds benefits the Frederic Remington Art Museum, and two thirds go to the artist. The exhibit will have an online gallery at www.fredericremington.org. The artworks will also be displayed as a photo album on the Museum’s Facebook page, where viewers can comment on works in the show.The artists in the exhibition are: Carol Backus, Waddington, NY; Gary Baker, Ogdensburg, NY; Zanaya Baker, Ogdensburg, NY; Peter Basta, Carthage, NY; Carole Bracy, Malone, NY; Sharon H.J. Cheng, Potsdam, NY; Steven C. Cobb, Massena, NY; David Crowell, Canton, NY; Kasarian Dane, Madrid, NY; Lauren Dean, Brushton, NY; Dianne Drayse-Alonso, Ogdensburg, NY; Gregg Fedchak, Boonville, NY; Barre Hall, Ogdensburg, NY; Pat Harrington, Norwood, NY; Vicky Hollis, Lisbon, NY; Stephen Horne, Paul Smiths, NY; Joanna Jennings, Pulaski, NY; Drayton Jones, Fayetteville, NY; Gary Larsen, Edinburg,NY; Jim Lyons-Hart, Ogdensburg, NY; Mary Marcinko, Ogdensburg, NY; Kevin Marcinko, Ogdensburg, NY; Brenda Maxson, Gouverneur, NY; Doug McDonald, Ogdensburg, NY; Eleanor Morgan, Potsdam, NY; Sandra Nestlerode-Hale, Colton, NY; Beverly J. Patchin, Lisbon, NY; Paul N. Pedersen, Hermon, NY; Terry Sametz, Ottawa, ON; Mary Ann Varley, Ottawa, ON; Susan Whiteman, Saranac Lake, NY.