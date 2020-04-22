Frederick Remington Museum - Virtual Art Exhibit Opening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The Frederic Remington Art Museum’s 2020 Members’ Juried Art Exhibition will open Friday, April 24. Because of the current need for social distancing, the exhibition will open initially in a digital format at www.fredericremington.org and on the Museum’s Facebook page.
The Museum hopes to mount a physical, on-site exhibit in the future when restrictions on social gatherings are relaxed.There will be a virtual opening reception on Friday, April 24, from 4 to 5 pm. If you would like to attend the virtual reception, please email desmond@fredericremington.org for a digital invitation.For this year’s exhibition, the Remington Museum received 79 images submitted by 31 artists. Some of these artists have been exhibiting at the Remington since the Museum began doing juried art exhibits in 2001, and some are participating for the very first time.
The Museum is proud to play a meaningful role in the artistic lives of its members, and is deeply grateful for their membership support.Upcoming artist-in-residence Basia Goszczynska served as juror for the exhibit. She selected 40 works to be in the exhibition. She also selected three artworks to receive awards: a “best in show” prize of $100, second place prize of $75, and a third place prize of $50. The prizes will be announced during the virtual opening reception.At the end of the exhibition, a “public’s choice” award, a museum wrapped canvas reproduction of The End of the Day by Frederic Remington, ca. 1904, will be announced on September 14.
Anyone can vote for their favorite artwork from April 24 until September 12 on the website, www.fredericremington.org. One vote per person, please.Many of the works on display will be for sale. One third of the proceeds benefits the Frederic Remington Art Museum, and two thirds go to the artist. The exhibit will have an online gallery at www.fredericremington.org. The artworks will also be displayed as a photo album on the Museum’s Facebook page, where viewers can comment on works in the show.The artists in the exhibition are: Carol Backus, Waddington, NY; Gary Baker, Ogdensburg, NY; Zanaya Baker, Ogdensburg, NY; Peter Basta, Carthage, NY; Carole Bracy, Malone, NY; Sharon H.J. Cheng, Potsdam, NY; Steven C. Cobb, Massena, NY; David Crowell, Canton, NY; Kasarian Dane, Madrid, NY; Lauren Dean, Brushton, NY; Dianne Drayse-Alonso, Ogdensburg, NY; Gregg Fedchak, Boonville, NY; Barre Hall, Ogdensburg, NY; Pat Harrington, Norwood, NY; Vicky Hollis, Lisbon, NY; Stephen Horne, Paul Smiths, NY; Joanna Jennings, Pulaski, NY; Drayton Jones, Fayetteville, NY; Gary Larsen, Edinburg,NY; Jim Lyons-Hart, Ogdensburg, NY; Mary Marcinko, Ogdensburg, NY; Kevin Marcinko, Ogdensburg, NY; Brenda Maxson, Gouverneur, NY; Doug McDonald, Ogdensburg, NY; Eleanor Morgan, Potsdam, NY; Sandra Nestlerode-Hale, Colton, NY; Beverly J. Patchin, Lisbon, NY; Paul N. Pedersen, Hermon, NY; Terry Sametz, Ottawa, ON; Mary Ann Varley, Ottawa, ON; Susan Whiteman, Saranac Lake, NY.
The next opportunity for artists to enter a juried exhibit at the Museum is in the fall, for the 2020 New York State Juried Art Exhibit. That exhibit is open to any artist 18 years and older working within New York State.
