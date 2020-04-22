Gas prices dip below $2 per gallon in north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Chances are if you've filled up your tank lately, you've noticed the price at the pump has continued to drop.
"I think it's really great. I commute from St. Lawrence County so it's really difficult for me so this makes a big difference in what I have left over for food and utilities at the end of the week," said Kim Lung, St. Lawrence County resident.
GasBuddy reports the national average is $1.76 a gallon, its lowest level since 2016.
While we haven't seen prices quite that low in the north country, on Wednesday drivers could find gas under $2 a gallon at several gas stations in West Carthage and at the Valero in Watertown, where the cash price was $1.99.
"I never believed in my lifetime I would see that again," said Lung.
Analysts say the drop in prices is because right now there's a lower demand for it.
"We are facing millions of Americans that are working from home, schools have been closed, businesses have been closed and the drop and the demand has pushed oil prices to among the lowest level we've seen in decades and that is why gas prices have had so much room to decline," said Patrick De Hann, head of petroleum analysis, GasBuddy.
And as people deal with the effects of the coronavirus crisis, some say the drop in gas prices is a good thing to be happening right now.
"I know a lot of people have monetary constraints elsewhere so I think it's helpful. It's just ironic gas is so cheap now and nobody has anywhere to go," said Travis Higginbotham, Watertown resident.
It's expected prices will continue to drop in the weeks ahead.
However, when states reopen and people do have places to go, analysts expect the prices will go right back up.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.