Keeping stay-at-home learning all in the family

INDIAN RIVER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Riley Alexander is an 8th grader who's learning on the living room couch.
"I have mostly all my core classes and then I have some other classes like gym and band and chorus I have work for," he said.
And while he gets to work on his laptop, his brother, Reagan, an Indian River High School sophomore, studies for chemistry in his bedroom.
"I usually just wake up and check what assignments I have to do and then try to get them done right away," he said.
He submits those assignments to his teachers online.
Over in the kitchen, Bobby Alexander works on his senior paper.
"Just trying to get it done," he said.
What's cool about this is mom and dad can help out.
Jean Alexander is an algebra teacher where the boys go to school at Indian River, and dad, Bob Alexander, is the assistant high school principal.
"Being a resource where they are looking to dad has been neat," said Bob.
"We can really ask any question and they'll answer us," said Riley.
As a teacher and administrator, Bob and Jean are navigating home school, while also educating the district.
"It really gives me perspective because when we are making decisions at school, I try not to put my personal life in what I'm experiencing with my family too much into it, but it's also something that I'm experiencing. And I think about what are they missing out on what are they not getting," said Bob.
What this family is not getting? Their last lacrosse seasons, prom as scheduled, saying hello to their friends and students.
