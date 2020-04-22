OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Private Funeral Mass for Lauretta “Joan” (McNally) McGrath, age 90, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Mrs. McGrath passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by her loving family. Burial will take place in Notre Dame Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Joan is survived by her sons, Robert (Bob) McGrath and his wife, Suzanne, of Ogdensburg, NY, James McGrath and his wife, Karen, of Austin, TX, John (Jack) McGrath and his wife, Jennifer, of St. Augustine, FL, Paul McGrath and his wife, Yvonne, of Waddington, NY, Michael McGrath and his wife, Twana, of Houston, TX, William McGrath of Houston, TX, Thomas McGrath of Austin, TX and Gerald McGrath and his wife, Jane, of Brewerton, NY; a daughter, Susan Duffy of Waddington, NY; her grandchildren, Andy, Amber, Nadine, Sadie, Payne, Kennedy, Katy, Jarrad, Morgan, Nicole, Daniel, Sarah, Adam, Ashley, Ryan, Amanda, Madison, Will, Tyler, Zack, Cody, Bryce, Dathon, Andrew, Kayla, and Jenna; her great grandchildren, Jada, Nathan, Emma, Grace, Isaiah, Sean, Jayden, Austin, Brady, Cason, Paige, Taylor, Brayden, Peyton, Evelynn, Axel, Jake, Alli, Avery, and Andrew; and two sisters, Dorothy Rapin, of Red Mills, NY and Linda Mosher, of Ogdensburg, NY. She is predeceased by a son, Peter McGrath, on October 2, 1994; a grandson, Thomas Michael, in 1995 and a brother, James E. McNally on June 12, 1951. Joan was born on October 26, 1929, in Saranac Lake, NY, the daughter of James and Emma R. Ladouceur McNally. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1947. While attending Mater Dei, she became a published poet with three of her many poems published. Joan married Lloyd A. McGrath on October 29, 1949, at Notre Dame Church with Rev. A. D. Charbonneau officiating. He predeceased her on September 27, 2015. Joan was first employed by ACCO International Brands, Inc. She later worked at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as a nurse’s aide for many years. Joan enjoyed writing poetry, baking, singing, shopping (especially with her daughter-in-laws), and traveling to see her family. She loved the river and enjoyed spending time with her family at camp on the river. Her greatest joy of her life was being with her husband doing all of the above. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph’s Home Foundation, 950 Linden St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 235 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences maybe made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.